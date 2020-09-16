Analysts at Bloomberg New Energy Finance have quantified the influence of markets around the world. The ranking supplies a snapshot of 25 countries and also offers a five-year outlook.With several nations jostling for prime position, who is leading the pack for lithium-ion battery supply chains? Analyst BloombergNEF has ranked the main contenders and found China is in the driving seat, at least for this year, having usurped former leading lights Japan and South Korea. "Access to raw materials, talent and infrastructure are vital in attracting investment into the value chain," said Kwasi Ampofo, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...