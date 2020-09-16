Scientists in Saudi Arabia headed outdoors to test the effects of the region's high desert temperatures on the performance of small perovskite-silicon tandem cells in several different configurations. Their findings could offer new insight into selecting the best materials for long-term stability in the field.While the lab-measured performances of perovskite solar cells, and perovskite-silicon tandem cells, have reached levels where industrial players are taking notice, this young technology remains relatively untested in 'real world' operation conditions. The findings from such outdoor testing ...

