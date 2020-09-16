Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

16 September 2020

Manchester and London Investment Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

The Company has been informed that Mr Brett Miller, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a director of KKV Secured Loan Fund Limited with effect from 16 September 2020.

This disclosure is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10