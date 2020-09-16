Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP), a European leader in digital transformation, has today finalised the acquisition of 94.03% of Sodifrance share capital. The plan to acquire Sodifrance was announced by two press releases posted on 21 February and 9 July 2020. Sodifrance is included in Sopra Steria's scope of consolidation from 16 September 2020. Sopra Steria will file a proposed delisting offer (offre publique de retrait) with the AMF (France's financial markets regulator) before the end of September 2020.2

About Sopra Steria

1 A block of shares was acquired indirectly by Sopra Steria from the main shareholders of HP2M and STRATEG'e.BOSS, corresponding to a prix par transparence (transparency-based price) of €17.16 per Sodifrance share, and two other blocks of shares would be acquired from two HP2M shareholders at a higher price, pursuant to pre-existing contractual agreements, corresponding to a prix par transparence of €17.92 and €17.99 per Sodifrance share, respectively.

2 For rounding purposes, the price offered in the public tender offer followed by a squeeze-out procedure will be 18 euros per Sodifrance share.

