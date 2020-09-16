Regulatory News:

Navya (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous driving systems, will publish its half-year results on Wednesday, September, 23 after market close.

On this occasion, Étienne Hermite, CEO and Benoit Jacheet, CFO, will host a conference call in English and a Q&A session at 6:00 pm Paris time.

A presentation will be available in the Investors section of Navya's website.

To access the conference call, please dial the number and access code below:

- From France: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

- From the United-Kingdom: +44 20 7194 3759

- From the United States: +1 646 722 4916

- Access code: 530 214 73

To access the replay, which will be available for a 90-day period, please dial the following number and access code and follow the instructions:

- From France: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

- From the United-Kingdom: +44 20 3364 5147

- From the United States: +1 646 722 4969

- Access Code: 418 950 942

About Navya

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 160 units have been sold as of 31 December 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

