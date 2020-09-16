Major Global Institutions and Leading Entrepreneurs from Around the World Gather for Upcoming FTE Investor Summit in Athens, Hosted By VIVA Investment Partners

VIVA Investment Partners (VIP), the Swiss private equity firm which hosts the Follow the Entrepreneur (FTE) Investment Campaign and Summit, today announced a new round of speakers at the upcoming 10th Annual FTE Investor Summit taking place in Athens, Greece on October 10 14, 2020. The firm also revealed its top sponsors, which include Ernst Young Greece and Piraeus Bank, the largest financial institution in Greece.

"We're incredibly thankful to our sponsors and renowned speakers who are making this year's FTE Investor Summit a massive success as it continues to be a must-attend event for the global financial community," said Julie Meyer, Founder CEO, VIP. "The world is being redesigned, and the entrepreneur will be at the heart of society and the economy as never before."

Adding to the already impressive lineup of leading entrepreneurs, technologists and change-makers across all verticals, including, Tal Elyashiv of SPiCE VC, Eric Sarasin of Singularity Group and Harvey Griffiths of Horizon, the following individuals will be speaking at the FTE Summit next month:

Christos Dimas, the Deputy Minister of Development and Investment, Hellenic Republic (Greece)

Antigoni Lymperopoulou, seasoned Alternative Investments professional and CEO of Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI)

Xavier Sarras, entrepreneur, investor business development executive and mind behind the "Experience Quotient" (XQ)

Held at the Four Seasons Astir Palace in Athens, Greece, the FTE Investor Summit Greece 2020 will welcome more than 200 multi-family offices (MFO's), sovereign wealth funds (SWF's), high net worth individuals (HNWI's), venture capital firms (VC's) and corporate investors to share insight, inspiration, intelligence, and networking. The Summit also offers leading global investors and entrepreneurs to learn about new ecosystems and to identify opportunities in which to invest and grow.

VIP has also announced the Pre-Summit Activities, which include museum tours, wine tasting, day cruises to the most treasured landmarks in Greece and much more. All of these activities are included as part of the overall FTE Investor Summit experience.

For an invitation, to purchase tickets or inquire about partnership opportunities, visit www.globalftenetwork.com/buy-tickets/, or contact the VIP Relations Manager Elizabeth Zachopoulou at elizabeth@vivacapital.co.

About VIVA Investment Partners:

VIVA Investment Partners was founded by successful entrepreneurs and venture capital investors to acquire equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers (fund investments) and emerging growth companies (direct investments). To learn more about VIP, visit www.vivapartners.net/, or email Liz Whelan at liz@lwprconsulting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005759/en/

Contacts:

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com

+1 (312) 315-0160