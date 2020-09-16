Anzeige
ECA: ECA Group: half-year 2020 results conference call

Toulon, September 16, 2020 at 6:00pm

ECA (Euronext Paris: ECASA) will publish its half-year 2020 results on Tuesday, September 22nd 2020 at 6:00pm Paris time. The press release and slide presentation will be available on our website: www.ecagroup.com.

On Wednesday, September 23rd 2020 at 11:30am CET, Guénaël Guillerme, CEO, as well as Loïc Le Berre, Deputy CEO in charge of Finance of Groupe Gorgé, will comment on ECA Group's results and answer questions from the financial community during a conference call in French.

To participate in the conference call, you may call any of the following telephone numbers approximately 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

  • France: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 59
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 2 07 19 43 759
  • Germany: +49 (0) 6 92 22 22 54 29

Access code: 23427434#

A replay will be available shortly on ECA Groups' investor website, page "Documents".

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65028-eca-group-financial-invitation-to-h1-2020-results-conference-call.pdf

