AUBAY: 2020 Half-Yearly Results: Strong resilience in unprecedented circumstances - Maintaining key performance indicators at high levels

In € thousands H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Revenue 214,777 208,115 +3.2% Operating profit from ordinary activities 18,791 19,069 -1.5% As a % of revenue 8.7% 9.2% Other operating income and expenses (1,370) (1,433) Operating profit 17,421 17,636 -1.2% Financial income/(expense) (302) (306) Tax (expense)/income (5,814) (5,838) Net income from consolidated companies 11,305 11,492 -1.6% As a % of revenue 5.3% 5.5% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 11,287 11,492 Minority interests 18 -

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 16, 2020 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2020. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Against the backdrop of an exceptional economic and health crisis, the Group relied on the strong resilience of its business model, reflected in the continued high levels of its key financial indicators in terms of business, profitability and cash flow generation. This performance was driven by the unwavering commitment of all employees and a clear strategy on business lines, customers and skills.

Revenue for the first six months of the year came in at €214.8 million, up 3.2%, practically stable on a like-for?like basis, demonstrating very strong resilience in the context of the health crisis (see July 22, 2020 press release).

Operating profit from ordinary activities stable at €18.8 million and net income at €11.3 million

The Group's recurring operating margin came in at 8.7%, versus 9.2% in 2019, at the upper end of the projected range, down only 50 basis points, and breaking down as 7.5% for business in France and 10.1% for international business. The Group was able to sustain a high productivity rate of 92.7% excluding short-time working measures, which concerned a maximum of 4% of employees at the height of the crisis.

After recognizing non-current expenses of €1.4 million, operating profit from ordinary activities came in at €18.8 million compared to €19.1 million one year ago, i.e., a limited decline of 1.5%.

Financial expense remained stable at €302 thousand.

The tax expense amounted to €5.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 34%, stable year on year.

Net income for the first half of 2020 amounted to €11.3 million, stable compared to June 30, 2019, representing 5.3% of revenue.

Strong improvement in net cash (excluding rental liabilities) to €22.6 million

Despite a traditionally unfavorable seasonal effect, cash flow from operations for the period was excellent with over €18 million compared to €12 million last year. This can be attributed to good working capital management, with an improvement in the average customer payment time of three days. The company has not requested any extension for paying its expenses, particularly with regard to tax or social security.

Cash flow largely covered the limited investments made during the period and the payment of €3.5 million in dividends to shareholders.

Overall, net cash (excluding rental liabilities) amounted to €22.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to €11.7 million at end 2019.

Outlook for 2020

Operations pursued during the Summer as expected. Visibility continues to gradually improve with demand almost back to normal since September. The upturn in activity, with the signing of many new contracts, some of which are significant for the service centers, has also made it possible to resume hiring in all regions.

Having had a better first half of the year than anticipated in the midst of the crisis, and assuming the health situation stabilizes, Aubay aims to achieve the following performance in 2020:

Annual revenue of between €420 million and €425 million,

Operating margin from ordinary activities of 9%.

Interim dividend of €0.33

In light of this reassuring performance, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.33 per share for the current fiscal year on November 10, 2020.

Next publication

2020 third-quarter revenue: Wednesday, October 21 after the close of trading.

Glossary/Alternative performance indicators

Organic revenue growth: this refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate the understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash: this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About AUBAY Group

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. It had 6,411 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2020. Aubay generated revenue of €417.8 million in 2019.

Euronext, Compartiment B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Contacts

Nicolas Bouchez - Actus Finance - Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 35 79- Email: nbouchez@actus.fr

David Fuks - Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department - Tel.: +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67- Email: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Consolidated financial position

ASSETS (€ thousands) 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 Goodwill 131,305 131,412 Intangible assets 835 828 Property, plant & equipment 5,409 5,575 Right of use relating to leases 20,603 22,996 Equity-accounted investees - - Other financial assets 2,256 2,661 Deferred tax assets 2,163 2,796 Other non-current assets 32 277 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 162,603 166,545 Inventories and work in progress 335 411 Assets on contracts 36,195 29,216 Client and other receivables 101,059 115,097 Other receivables and accruals 32,040 37,209 Marketable securities 503 1,056 Cash at bank and in hand 34,130 23,411 CURRENT ASSETS 204,262 206,400 TOTAL ASSETS 366,865 372,945

LIABILITIES (€ thousands) 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 Capital 6,603 6,597 Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 174,089 151,164 Net income attributable to the Group 11,305 26,409 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 191,997 184,170 Minority interests 109 91 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 192,106 184,261 Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 4,486 5,697 Rental liabilities: due in over 1 year 15,740 17,823 Deferred tax liabilities 4 5 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 6,395 6,129 Other non-current liabilities 386 489 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 27,011 30,143 Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 7,260 7,124 Rental liabilities: due within 1 year 5,188 5,435 Trade payables and related accounts 27,672 30,576 Contract liabilities 12,952 14,722 Other liabilities and accruals 94,676 100,684 CURRENT LIABILITIES 147,748 158,541 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 366,865 372,945

Consolidated income statement (in € thousands) 6/30/2020 % 6/30/2019 % Revenue 214,777 100% 208,115 100% Other operating income 244 72 Purchases used in production and external charges (43,205) (37,711) Staff costs (147,290) (146,237) Taxes other than on income (1,791) (1,713) Amortization, depreciation and provisions (3,840) (3,546) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods Other operating income and expenses (104) 89 Operating profit from ordinary activities 18,791 8.7% 19,069 9.2% Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (464) (743) Current operating profit 18,327 8.8% 18,326 8.8% Other operating income and expenses (906) (690) Operating income 17,421 8.1% 17,636 8.5% Income from cash and cash equivalents Net borrowing costs (140) (177) Other financial income and expenses (162) (129) Financial income/(expense) (302) (306) Income tax expense (5,814) (5,838) Income from equity-accounted investees Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 11,305 11,492 Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale Net income 11,305 5.3% 11,492 5.5% Attributable to owners of the parent 11,287 11,492 Minority interests 18 0 Basic weighted average number of shares 13,186,893 13,180,931 Earnings per share 0.86 0.87 Diluted weighted average number of shares 13,239,393 13,279,431 Diluted earnings per share 0.85 0.87

Statement of consolidated cash flows

In € thousands 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests) 11,305 11,492 Income from equity-accounted investees Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases 4,498 3,661 None-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments 464 743 Other non-cash items 212 Dividend income (88) Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets (277) 6 Cash flow after net interest expense and tax 16,202 15,814 Net borrowing costs 283 177 Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 5,414 5,838 Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A) 21,899 21,829 Income tax payments (B) (130) (5,403) Change in trade and other receivables (C) 4,132 (5,753) Change in trade and other payables (C) (7,665) 1,457 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C) 18,236 12,130 Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (646) (646) Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (4) (4) Inflows from the disposal of financial assets 32 Change in loans and advances granted 388 (6) Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents Dividends and subsidies received 88 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E) (262) (536) Proceeds from capital increases Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares Dividends paid in the period Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders (3,562) (4,354) Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies Inflows from new borrowings 1,357 10 Repayment of financial debt (2,332) (5,558) Repayment of loan debt (2,864) (1,225) Net interest payments (283) (173) Purchase of non-controlling minority interests Other financial flows Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F) (7,684) (11,300) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G) (40) (1) Change in net cash (D+E+F+G) 10,250 293 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 24,131 19,372 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 34,381 19,665

