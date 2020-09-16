The US health insurance industry is facing various challenges, although it is witnessing positive growth. Industry challenges such as the uncertainty of the ACA, the transition to value-based care, controlling costs, and rising difficulty in retaining members are severely impacting players. Infiniti's market intelligence solutions help companies identify ideal opportunities and successfully expand in this dynamic and challenging market. In their recent engagement, Infiniti's experts assisted a health insurance company to successfully expand into a new market and enhance sales substantially.

"Although the US health insurance industry is witnessing positive growth, several key issues are restraining the development of this sector. With the rising challenges, companies in the sector are finding it difficult to explore new avenues and markets for growth," says a health insurance industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client is a health insurance company based out of Europe, and was eager to understand the prevailing market dynamics in the US health insurance industry, to create an efficient expansion strategy. They sought to examine factors such as the investment environment and industry development. Therefore, they chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution. During the seven-week engagement, the client also sought to understand US healthcare policies, analyze the business models of top health insurance companies, and carve out a niche to set themselves apart from competitors.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's market intelligence experts developed a comprehensive approach to assist the health insurance industry client. The approach included the following:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to help keep tabs on target market segments and understand regional market developments

Market research study to understand US healthcare reforms, market innovations, and industry developments

Competitive intelligence study to review the business models and strategies of the top companies in the US health insurance industry

Offering market entry advisory solutions to help the client review macro and micro-economic environments, identify potential barriers to entry, and route-to-market strategies

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market intelligence solutions, the health insurance industry client devised its go-to-market strategy and route to entry. The client also gained detailed insights on the market demographics, and developed a detailed understanding of market opportunities in the US healthcare industry. The health insurance industry client also gained insights into the competitive scenario, and competitors' business models and strategies. These outcomes helped the client successfully expand in the US health insurance industry.

Additionally, the market intelligence solution enabled the client to:

Differentiate their brand with the right promotion and marketing activities

Expand from 1 office, to more than 74 offices within two years

Enhance their market share by 34%

