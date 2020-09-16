The nutrigenomics market is poised to grow by USD 425.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The report on the nutrigenomics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cost of medical treatment.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The nutrigenomics market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of obesity as one of the prime reasons driving the nutrigenomics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The nutrigenomics market covers the following areas:

Nutrigenomics Market Sizing

Nutrigenomics Market Forecast

Nutrigenomics Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Cell-Logic

Danone

DSM

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

GX Sciences Inc.

Metagenics Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

Unilever Group

Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited

