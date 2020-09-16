The nutrigenomics market is poised to grow by USD 425.61 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the nutrigenomics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cost of medical treatment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The nutrigenomics market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the increasing prevalence of obesity as one of the prime reasons driving the nutrigenomics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The nutrigenomics market covers the following areas:
Nutrigenomics Market Sizing
Nutrigenomics Market Forecast
Nutrigenomics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Cell-Logic
- Danone
- DSM
- Genova Diagnostics, Inc.
- GX Sciences Inc.
- Metagenics Inc.
- Nutrigenomix Inc.
- Unilever Group
- Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Obesity Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cardiovascular diseases Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cancer research Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising demand for training in and awareness of nutrigenomics technologies
- Increasing approval of grants
- Increasing prevalence of obesity
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Cell-Logic
- Danone
- DSM
- Genova Diagnostics, Inc.
- GX Sciences Inc.
- Metagenics Inc.
- Nutrigenomix Inc.
- Unilever Group
- Xcode Life Sciences Private Limited
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
