VIP-Media: From Med School Student To Social Media Coach And Influencer: This Is How Raymond Ahn Is Growing Millions Of Followers And How He Is Teaching Others To Do The Same

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Having a mentor and a guide in an industry is the key to success for many entrepreneurs. This was the case for Raymond Ahn who was brought into the social media industry by his friend, Tai Lopez. Now, he is a successful entrepreneur, social media influencer, podcast producer, and much more.

"My name is Raymond Ahn and I'm a podcaster, influencer, and social media coach. I have built over two million followers on Instagram, taught in Tai Lopez SMMA course as an instructor, and am part of a 10 mill network to help entrepreneurs grow on social media to attract an ideal client base as well as a targeted following to boost their influence, income, and impact online. I have helped brands and businesses grow their following, refine their messaging, and increase their engagement through my Instagram knowledge and expertise. I have grown hundreds of thousands to millions of followers in various niches like travel, real estate, tech, food, luxury, entrepreneurship, and tattoo niche and have helped others learn how to use Instagram so that they can go viral, get more exposure, and reach more people," Raymond explains.

Raymond did not originally think that he was going to be a businessman and entrepreneur. Instead, he was raised thinking that he would be in the medical field. He quickly diverted from that path when he realized his passion for business and for social media.

"To give a bit of background about me, I'm a Korean American who grew up in Orange County and have been brought up thinking that my path would be in the medical field, but instead I found myself gravitating towards business and figuring out for myself what kind of life that I wanted to live. I began to explore the Internet and particularly social media for ways that I can begin to make money and build an influence and since then have built over a million followers, worked with multiple businesses and brands to grow their following and engagement, and have built a podcast interviewing influential influencers and entrepreneurs who have used social media to build successful brands and businesses," Raymond recounts

The reason that Raymond decided upon the social media industry was because he found it to be the best way to escape the nine to five while still doing something that he enjoyed. It opened many doors for him and he was excited to try the industry.

"I wanted to get into the social media industry because I saw that was a way of making money from home without having to go to a 9 to 5 job. Also it opened up doors for me to network with influencers, learn from people who have built successful brands and businesses using social media, and it's a relatively new space that many people are trying to learn about since there's always so many changes and updates to social media platforms," Raymond comments.

In addition to his success on social media, Raymond also has his podcast which has helped him and others in numerous ways. From inspiring his own confidence to interviewing other successful entrepreneurs, Raymond has enjoyed podcasting in a way he never expected.

"I'm the host of the SocialRay Podcast and I've been able to interview several great entrepreneurs and influencers who have used social media successfully to build their brand and their business.In a time where everything is going digital and online, it's safe to say that social media will only play a larger role in the way that business will be doing business. Also podcasting has opened up the door for me to be able to network with high net-worth individuals who have built successful brands and businesses using social media. It has also helped me gain confidence in sharing my voice and what I think may help others onto a platform where people can watch and share it with others," Raymond states.

In addition to helping others, Raymond has also been able to grow his own base of followers. Through creating his own viral posts to quality content, Raymond has almost 80,000 followers. He can teach his clients to do the same sort of thing.

"When it comes to personal branding, I have grown my own page to over 80k followers organically through viral posts and shoutouts and have helped people grow their personal brand with tens of thousands of real followers. My team and I can take a client from not knowing what to post to creating the content for them using their knowledge, growing their account with shoutouts and giveaways, and taking them to social media stardom using our proven techniques to grow and build credible influencers," Raymond details.

All of this success at a young age has not stopped Raymond from wanting more. In the coming months, he has big things planned. He is developing different courses to help more entrepreneurs achieve his level of success.

"My next projects this year are launching my online coaching business where I help people build their personal brand on Instagram and use it to get clients, share their message and story, and effectively use social media to create awareness of their products, services, and their presence online. I also want to develop a course where I can teach people on building a personal brand and how to create an online presence that can help them stand out from others and can get targeted followers to follow them on social media. However this only comes if you're able to post quality content, get proper shoutouts, and stay relevant with the content you post on your feed," Raymond says.

