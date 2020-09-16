DJ EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: Graham Kilbane (natural person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities function: Group Chief Development Officer - responsible for the day-to-day management of the Atrium Group =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 15.09.2020; UTC+02:00 market: Outside a Trading Venue currency: Euro price volume 2.2915 775 total volume: 775 total price: 1775.91 average price: 2.2915 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- explanation: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q3 dividend Further inquiry note: For further information: FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 Richard Sunderland Claire Turvey Richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 16, 2020 14:51 ET (18:51 GMT)