Multi-award-winning AI and Big Data technology leader Fusionex announced that it has been selected as the strategic tech partner for Aisportz, Malaysia's first virtual fitness platform. Fusionex will be powering Aisportz's digital platform and enhancing the user experience for its users.

Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh (left) and Former World No.1 Badminton Player Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei at the Aisportz media launch event (Photo: Business Wire)

"Aisportz aims to make fitness accessible to everyone, everywhere and to achieve this end, we have made our goal-driven fitness program within reach for anyone regardless of fitness level," said Aisportz CEO Vincent Siow during the launch event at Royal Selangor.

Aisportz has also brought onboard national badminton icon Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei as their pioneer ambassador athlete.

"Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei is our main motivator and we have plans to introduce more sports figures in the future. This way, Malaysians can get fit virtually alongside their favorite sports stars or even challenge their best results for fun," said Siow.

Aisportz will be offering a series of fitness challenges for its members to perform and upload the results onto the website. The first of these is a 5km virtual run.

"Let's beat my best time of 20 minutes," said Datuk Wira Lee, before encouraging Malaysians to join Aisportz along with their family and friends in an effort to make fitness both a goal and a fun way of life.

Besides the fitness aspect, Airsportz also collaborated with Royal Selangor to create exclusive pewter Challenge Medals that can only be obtained by completing specific fitness challenges.

"Royal Selangor is proud to be the official medal partner of Malaysia's first virtual fitness challenge. We have designed 12 medals, one for each virtual challenge that will be awarded for completing the respective challenges. Each piece is hand-finished by a team of Malaysian artisans and when placed together, the 12 pieces form a giant shuttlecock," said Royal Selangor Executive Director Chen Tien Yue.

In light of the new normal brought upon by the coronavirus pandemic, gyms, workout studios and indoor sports venues are not able to operate at full capacity due to social distancing restrictions. This unfortunate situation has made it difficult for people looking to maintain good health and wellness. To ameliorate this set of circumstances, the effective use of digital technology will allow people to continue exercising while staying safe.

Through the power of digital innovation, the platform will be able to overcome technical barriers and enable sports enthusiasts, both beginners and experts, to connect virtually and engage in physical activities. With a vision to give users the same experience they would enjoy in person, this partnership will shape a unique fitness journey for all who use the platform.

"I would like to commend Aisportz for launching this initiative as sport is a universal language that brings us together, to be healthier and happier. This virtual fitness platform is evidence of a brilliant confluence between the power of technology and the spirit of sports. As the technology partner, I believe that digital transformation will make health activities more engaging, fun and connected," said Fusionex Group CEO Dato' Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner's 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex's data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC's MarketScape Report for Big Data Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com.

