Technavio has been monitoring the carboxymethyl cellulose market and it is poised to grow by USD 452.07 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005803/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Rising awareness about healthy food items is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- What are the top players in the market?
- Akzo Nobel NV, Allwyn Chem Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., J.M. HUBER Corp., K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is a major trend in the market?
- Increasing demand for pharmaceutical specialty drugs is a major growth factor for the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.57%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Allwyn Chem Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., J.M. HUBER Corp., K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants. The rising awareness about healthy food items will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is segmented as below:
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
- Application
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics
- Oil and Gas
- Paper
- Detergents
- Others
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43163
Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carboxymethyl cellulose market report covers the following areas:
- Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market size
- Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market trends
- Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market analysis
This study identifies increasing demand for pharmaceutical specialty drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the carboxymethyl cellulose market growth during the next few years.
Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market, including some of the vendors such as Akzo Nobel NV, Allwyn Chem Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., J.M. HUBER Corp., K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the carboxymethyl cellulose market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carboxymethyl cellulose market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carboxymethyl cellulose market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Pharmaceutical and cosmetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Allwyn Chem Industries
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Barzaghi Srl
- Daicel Corp.
- DKS Co. Ltd.
- J.M. HUBER Corp.
- K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005803/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/