Technavio has been monitoring the carboxymethyl cellulose market and it is poised to grow by USD 452.07 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005803/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Rising awareness about healthy food items is one of the key factors driving market growth.

What are the top players in the market?

Akzo Nobel NV, Allwyn Chem Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., J.M. HUBER Corp., K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is a major trend in the market?

Increasing demand for pharmaceutical specialty drugs is a major growth factor for the market.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.57%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Allwyn Chem Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., J.M. HUBER Corp., K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. are some of the major market participants. The rising awareness about healthy food items will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is segmented as below:

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America

Application Food and Beverages Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Oil and Gas Paper Detergents Others



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43163

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our carboxymethyl cellulose market report covers the following areas:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market size

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market trends

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for pharmaceutical specialty drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the carboxymethyl cellulose market growth during the next few years.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market, including some of the vendors such as Akzo Nobel NV, Allwyn Chem Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Barzaghi Srl, Daicel Corp., DKS Co. Ltd., J.M. HUBER Corp., K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the carboxymethyl cellulose market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist carboxymethyl cellulose market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carboxymethyl cellulose market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carboxymethyl cellulose market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oil and gas Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Allwyn Chem Industries

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Barzaghi Srl

Daicel Corp.

DKS Co. Ltd.

J.M. HUBER Corp.

K.A.Malle Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005803/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/