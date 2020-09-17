Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses: New Coalition Representing COVID-19's Hardest Hit Businesses to Call on Government to Extend Emergency Wage Supports

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / *Media Advisory*

WHAT:

Representing Canada's hardest hit sectors (including tourism, arts, culture, events, and hospitality), a new coalition has formed to call on the government to provide additional supports for their employees.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program has been a critical lifeline for these industries and the more than two million Canadians they employ. The planned phase-out of CEWS beginning in September aligns with a seasonal drop in revenues for these sectors.

The Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses will be launching their new campaign to mobilize the public and call on the government to extend support programs and protect jobs.

WHO:

Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses, represented by:

· Charlotte Bell, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada

· Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada

· Keith Henry, President and CEO, Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada

· Martin Roy, Executive Director, Festivals and Major Events Canada

WHERE:

Fairmont Chateau Laurier

Outdoor Terrace

1 Rideau Street

Ottawa, ON K1N 8S7

Virtual Press Conference Via Zoom

WHEN:

1. Thursday, September 17th, 2020

In-person event (OUTDOORS): 10:00 a.m. EST

2. Virtual Press Conference via Zoom: 10:45am (media are required to pre-register for the virtual press conference here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bnTMM56vTD-_hFP8NHiz9A)

For more information on the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses visit www.HardestHit.ca.

For more information or to schedule an interview contact:

Alla Drigola, Impact Public Affairs

alla@impactcanada.com | (778)-834-5517

