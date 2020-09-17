Panasonic Corporation, a world-leading provider of diverse electronics technologies, B2B, communications and wireless solutions, and Octasic Inc., an innovation leader in low-power programmable processors for wireless and multimedia applications, today announced the enhancement of their ongoing collaboration to develop shared eXtended Global Platform (sXGP) solutions to include 5G and Beyond 5G based wireless network products, especially for mission-critical applications.

Panasonic and Octasic will combine resources and expertise to develop high-performance, high reliability, and low-latency Small Cell solutions for the cellular IoT space, applied to B2B, Non-Terrestrial Networks in Avionics and other mission-critical verticals based on Octasic's OCT3032 System-on-Chip.

The Collaboration on sXGP

Panasonic has developed an sXGP wireless base station that makes full use of the OCT3032's embedded Opus DSP technology and realizes stable communication even in environments with high interference in unlicensed bands.

The 5G Collaboration

The expanded collaboration addresses the challenging requirements of developing a new class of Small Cells to be deployed in a wireless base station platform that contributes to mission-critical applications for advanced IoT environments and non-terrestrial operations toward 5G and Beyond 5G.

Octasic's programmable processor platform delivers on the low power requirements of Panasonic Small Cell designs and accelerates development and support of multiple air interfaces from sXGP to 3GPP. More importantly it addresses the need for deterministic air interface design to meet the challenges of implementing an ultra-reliable low-latency solution in diverse environments from private campus-wide networks, to machine or robotic communication in warehouses, to aircraft systems.

Panasonic promotes the development of Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communications (URLLC) functions that comply with both 3GPP and Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technologies and provides Octasic with engineering expertise and resources. In addition, Panasonic will accelerate digital transformation for itself and its customers demonstrating various IoT-related applications inside and outside the company.

Hideo Ohara, Director of Panasonic Technology Department, emphasized, "We are leveraging Octasic's OCT3032 System-on-Chip, development tools, and 4G/5G software to develop and deploy differentiated sXGP, 4G, and 5G Small Cell network products that deliver on our world-leading technical requirements for high performance, highly reliable, low latency, and low power Small Cell network products. We are delighted to advance the evolution of society with such unique systems that are the culmination of our years of technological collaboration with Octasic."

Fabio Gambacorta, Global VP Business Development and Sales at Octasic emphasized, "Offering a world-leading System-on-Chip solution for Small Cell designs does not happen by chance; it is critical to partner with an innovative wireless network OEM like Panasonic. Octasic is proud to collaborate on not only the development of Panasonic's first sXGP network products, but to expand this collaboration to encompass future solutions for 3GPP-compliant 4G and 5G networks, especially those requiring high reliability, low latency, and low power."

