CEO Joe B. of Dark Boys Records Presents His Label Stars Dyamond Doll and Legaxy

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / With his natural gift for music, Joe B. entered the industry in 1995 and started running with notable names in music. He had always had the ear for chords, melodies, and the sonics to make a hit record. Joe took a hiatus from music for a few years, and before going back to it, he was already a successful business man in pharmaceuticals. Now he's back in the game with new artists and a brand-new record label, Dark Boys Records.

Dark Boys Records represents the new age of music production. Headed by the master, Joe B., the record label has in-house producers and writers that push one another to top their limits and exceed their own expectations with every new record. The record label has a stringent process for releasing new tracks: everything that they put out is first reviewed by a panel of experienced and successful music managers and hitmakers. Before the release of a new track, panel members must first vote on it. Their protocol is so streamlined and cohesive that it is unmatched by any other record label.

But the true gems of Dark Boys Records lie in their artists, Dyamond Doll and Legaxy. Joe B. had long been acquainted with Legaxy because of his reputation for stellar songwriting and top-notch production in New York. Dyamond Doll was the muse that pushed Joe B. to establish Dark Boys Records. Her energy and pizazz was what motivated him to start the record label.

Dyamond Doll is an American rapper and songwriter of Cuban descent born and raised in Miami, Florida. Dyamond began rapping at the age of 14. During that time, she often performed in after-school talent shows at Richmond Heights Middle School in Miami, Florida. In the past few years, many talented women have emerged in the male-dominated hip-hop game to share their gifts and take over the charts.

Dyamond Doll made a name for herself in the cutthroat Miami scene with her persistence and diligence. The 27-year-old has performed locally at Reggae Festival, Club Liv, and Club STORY. Through Dark Boys Records, Dyamond Doll uses her momentum to accomplish her other projects, including an EP, album, and possible clothing line. Dyamond Doll's latest album, Dyamond in the Rough, is moving fast on multiple streaming platforms. Her buzz first came from her debut single, "Dwade," featuring Trina. Her new single, "Automatic," followed, which featured Tory Lanez. Legaxy and Tory Lanez both feature in the music video for song "Cut Her A** a Check."

The other main star of Dark Boys Records, Legaxy, was born Marquis Clergè in Panama City, Florida. He is of Haitian descent. His family relocated to Brooklyn, New York when he was only two years old. He grew up in the hip-hop mecca just two decades after the genre's emergence. Legaxy was quickly influenced by the music's direct relation to his circumstances. Hip-hop was an actual part of Legaxy's legacy, with his two uncles, Sen and Tony, being local artists in Brooklyn, New York.

His family moved back south to South Carolina, where he experienced complete culture shock. Fortunately, he easily adapted because of his natural ability to perform, his display of talents, and his New York background, which made him popular with his peers. Legaxy loved the freestyle battles he would have on the playground. His flow was unlike all the others, and that is ultimately when he noticed his star qualities. Legaxy later attended the Art Institute of Florida, where he attended art shows and networked with other artistic individuals. He later became part of Dark Boys Records. Legaxy is not only a rapper, but he is also a very talented singer and charismatic performer. His latest single, "Rotation," features Tory Lanez. The rapper is currently working on his EP, which is dropping in October.

Being a longtime pillar in the music industry, Joe B. has no doubt that Dyamond and Legaxy will pilot Dark Boys Records off the ground and into the big leagues.

