THE ADECCO GROUP ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Zurich, Switzerland, 17 September 2020: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions company, today announced two executive leadership appointments designed to enhance client and candidate experience, ensure greater global alignment in its go-to-market approach, accelerate digitalisation, and drive profitable growth.

The Group is taking the final steps in its transition to a brand-driven organisational model, structured around solutions-based Business Groups, with the appointment of Christophe Catoir as President of the Adecco brand, effective 1 January 2021. In this role, he will assume responsibility for the Adecco business globally, overseeing the Group's workforce solutions operations (general staffing) with some EUR 17.5 billion in annual sales (full-year 2019). He will remain a member of the Group's Executive Committee, reporting to Adecco Group Chief Executive Officer Alain Dehaze.

The organisational shift aligns with the structure of other global brands within the Adecco Group portfolio. The Group's portfolio of talent solutions and professional recruitment brands, including LHH, General Assembly, Spring and Badenoch + Clark, as well as local US professional brands, will continue to be led by Sergio Picarelli as President of Talent Solutions. Modis, the group's IT & Engineering Solutions business, will continue to be led globally by Jan Gupta as President of Modis. The unification of Adecco as a global business will deliver stronger operational alignment across markets, enable the acceleration of the brand's digital transformation, and facilitate a consistently superior client, associate and candidate experience in all geographies.

Mr. Catoir joined the Adecco Group in France in 1995 and has progressed through management roles of increasing seniority, spanning general staffing, professional staffing and permanent recruitment. In 2015, he was appointed to the Adecco Group Executive Committee as Regional Head of France, leading a portfolio of eight brands across the Group's largest geographic market. Under his leadership, the business adopted several ambitious digital initiatives and has successfully diversified its activities with an increased focus on associate training and employability. In 2019, Mr. Catoir's responsibilities were expanded to include Northern Europe and in 2020 to cover UK & Ireland General Staffing.

The Adecco Group's CEO Alain Dehaze said: "As we align our country-based Adecco brand operations under a single roof, Christophe is uniquely qualified to lead the global business into its next phase. He combines expert knowledge of the staffing market with a deep understanding of all facets of the Adecco solutions offering. Christophe has a proven track record of driving profitable growth, developing cross-brand solutions for clients, and building and scaling digital tools to drive both efficiency and differentiation. As we accelerate the transformation of Adecco globally, drive clarity of focus and a consistent global go-to-market approach, I am confident Christophe will lead the business to even greater heights."

Additionally, the Adecco Group is further strengthening its sales and marketing function with the aim to drive profitable growth, further enhance client, associate and candidate experience, and accelerate digital transformation. As such, the Adecco Group announced the appointment of Valerie Beaulieu as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 16 November 2020.

Ms. Beaulieu currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft US, leading the marketing function across the region's B2B portfolio. Ms. Beaulieu is a seasoned international executive, having held leadership roles across North America, Asia and Europe during her 23-year Microsoft tenure, driving transformation across marketing and core business operations with proven success. Ms. Beaulieu will be based at the Adecco Group's global headquarters in Zurich and report to Adecco Group CEO Alain Dehaze.

Mr. Dehaze commented: "Valerie brings a rare combination of marketing depth, transformation experience, and a proven track record of delivering global sales growth to this pivotal role. Her deep knowledge of technology, sales optimisation and digitalisation, combined with her passion for customer-centricity, will be key assets to the Adecco Group as we accelerate our own transformation with a focus on profitable growth across all regions."

