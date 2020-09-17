CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.09.2020;Das Instrument X507 LU0444606452 C.I.E.L.S.D10-15T.U.ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2020

The instrument X507 LU0444606452 C.I.E.L.S.D10-15T.U.ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2020

