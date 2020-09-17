CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.09.2020;Das Instrument BPD IT0003487029 UBI BANCA EO 2,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2020

The instrument BPD IT0003487029 UBI BANCA EO 2,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2020

UBI BANCA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de