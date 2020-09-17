HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN Launches New Hard Seltzer Brand

Pure Piraña, developed withall-natural flavours, enters Mexican & New Zealand markets

Amsterdam, 17 September 2020 - HEINEKEN is exploring the Hard Seltzer category with the launch of Pure Piraña in Mexico and New Zealand. It will be available in a choice of up to nine different flavours, enabling HEINEKEN to test local preferences and investigate the potential of a rapidly growing category, whilst also exploring additional market introductions into this category.

Pure Piraña demonstrates HEINEKEN's commitment to crafting new taste profiles in line with consumers' ever-changing demands. Containing fewer than 100 calories per 330ml can and made with all-natural flavours, the new beverage is aimed at a modern generation of consumers who are increasingly conscious of their consumption habits and lifestyle choices.

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, Chief Commercial Officer at HEINEKEN said: "Innovation is embedded in everything we do at HEINEKEN, which is why we continuously use our expertise to create new and exciting taste experiences for consumers. We are seeing more and more people look for a low-calorie alcoholic alternative and the result is the rapid growth of the Hard Seltzer category. The launch of Pure Piraña offers a way for us to meet customers' evolving needs and explore a new growth opportunity for our business."

Pure Piraña is a refreshing mix of carbonated pure mineral water, a dash of natural fruit flavours and contains 5% alcohol. The result is a Hard Seltzer that is low in carbs, low in sugar, low in calories and is also vegan-friendly. Pure Piraña will initially launch in Mexico, one of HEINEKEN's largest markets, in Grapefruit, Peach and Red Fruit flavours, and in Raspberry and Lime in New Zealand.

Pure Piraña joins HEINEKEN's portfolio of more than 300 global and local brands.

Editorial Information





Press enquiries

Hannah Nottage / Michael Fuchs

E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-355



Investor and analyst enquiries

Federico Castillo Martinez/ Janine Ackermann / Robin Achten

E-mail: investors@heineken.com

Tel: +31-20-5239-590



About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. It employs over 85,000 employees and operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

About Pure Piraña

Pure Piraña is a refreshing mix of carbonated pure mineral water, a dash of natural fruit flavours and contains 5% alcohol. It is low in carbs, low in sugar, contains fewer than 100 calories per 330ml can and is vegan-friendly. With up to nine different flavours to choose from, Pure Piraña offers an exciting new taste experience for anyone looking for a low-calorie, fruity-but-not-sweet alcoholic drink option.

Attachments