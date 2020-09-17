HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17.9.2020 AT 9:00

Huhtamäki Oyj's Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend

Based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj has decided that a dividend of EUR 0.89 per share is to be paid from the distributable funds of the Company. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who on the dividend record date September 18, 2020 is registered as a shareholder in the Company's shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The dividend will be paid on September 25, 2020.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 29, 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to decide at a later stage and in its discretion on the distribution of dividend in one or several instalments of a total maximum of EUR 0.89 per share.

"We are happy to announce the decision by the Board to pay out an increased dividend, as we have done since 2009, in line with Huhtamaki's growth trajectory. The ability to do so is a testament to the continued hard work of Huhtamaki's global team and its overall operational performance on its 100th Anniversary. This, despite the unprecedented challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Chairman of the Board.



Huhtamaki is a key global player in sustainable food-on-the-go and food-on-the shelf packaging solutions. Our innovative products help billions of consumers around the world make responsible lifestyle choices every day. Today, packaging plays a significant role in food safety and convenience. We are committed to making packaging more circular and we embed sustainability in everything we do. We are focused on achieving carbon neutral production and having all our products designed to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 35 countries and 81 sites around the world. Our 18,800 employees are working to deliver smart next generation packaging. Our 2019 net sales totaled EUR 3.4 billion. Huhtamaki Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about our Sustainability Action Plan and our ambition at www.huhtamaki.com.