The Trapani Law Firm Handles Pennsylvania Wrongful Death Lawsuits

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Since settling a $4.5 million Philadelphia wrongful death lawsuit, the Trapani Law Firm has built its reputation as a top Pennsylvania wrongful death law firm. This comes on the heels of a $2 million wrongful death settlement in Allentown PA. The Allentown wrongful death accident took place when a propane gas explosion engulfed a mobile home in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia wrongful death case arose from a wrongful death motorcycle accident in Philadelphia, PA. The Trapani Law Firm made sure that both families achieved the financial compensation they deserved after losing a loved one in a Pennsylvania wrongful death accident.

Philadelphia wrongful death attorney Matthew Trapani said the following: "I am honored to represent the victim's entire family. As a result of this Pennsylvania wrongful death lawsuit, the family will have the financial compensation to rebuild their life. I am very satisfied with the lawsuit settlement stemming from this wrongful death case and feel that fairness was obtained for the victim and their family. This multi-million dollar wrongful death settlement in Pennsylvania will help the family get back on their feet after such a devastating loss." All further details regarding this Allentown wrongful death lawsuit settlement are confidential.

The Trapani Law Firm aggressively represents Pennsylvania wrongful death victims and families across Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, PA. Attorney Trapani has recently been involved with child wrongful death lawsuits caused by infant inclined sleepers made by Fisher Price, Kids II, and Dorel Juvenile Group USA. If your baby has lost their life while using an infant-inclined sleeper, do not hesitate to call the Trapani Law Firm to speak with a Pennsylvania wrongful death lawyer. Furthermore, Attorney Trapani and his team have earned a perfect five out of five stars based on many google reviews.

Daniel C., a client from Allentown PA said, "I've had to call the Trapani Law Firm for legal advice on several occasions. I'm always very happy with their lawyers. Attorney Trapani paid very close attention to detail and went out of his way to make sure we got the best result possible. My parents live in Allentown, and we plan on using the Trapani Law Firm for any future legal issues that may arise. Call the Trapani Law Firm if you're looking for a personal injury attorney in the Lehigh Valley."

The Pennsylvania wrongful death lawyers at the Trapani Law Firm represent families who have lost a family member due to the negligence of another or the reckless actions of a company, like Fisher Price or Amazon. Attorney Trapani handles infant wrongful death cases across the state of Pennsylvania. The wrongful death law firm handles fatal truck accident lawsuits, wrongful death medical malpractice, explosion, wrongful death motorcycle accidents, drowning and electrocution death cases and construction accident wrongful death lawsuits across Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley, PA. Unfortunately, there are over 125,000 wrongful death lawsuits filed across the US each year. The Pennsylvania wrongful death lawyers at the Trapani Law Firm understand the heartache and stress that follows after the loss of a loved one in a Pennsylvania wrongful death accident.

If you have lost a loved one in a Pennsylvania wrongful death accident, do not hesitate to call a Philadelphia wrongful death attorney at the Trapani Law Firm. To contact this Pennsylvania wrongful death law firm, visit their official website or call them anytime at (610) 351-2330.

