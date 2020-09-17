DJ Tern PLC: Change of Adviser

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Change of Adviser 17-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 September 2020 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Change of Adviser Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that Allenby Capital Limited is now the Company's sole Broker and remains the Company's Nominated Adviser. Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley (Corporate Finance) Guy McDougall (Equity Sales) Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 84298 EQS News ID: 1132713 End of Announcement EQS News Service

