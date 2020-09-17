Stockholm, September 17, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Readly International AB's shares (short name: READ) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. The company belongs to the Technology sector and is the 38th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Readly is the European category leader for digital subscription services for magazines providing "all-you-can-read" access to a portfolio of approximately 5,000 titles and approximately 130,000 issues from trusted publishers. In collaboration with about 800 publishers worldwide, and with users in more than 50 markets, Readly is digitizing the magazine industry. Their purpose is to bring the magic of magazines into the future, enabling the discovery and survival of quality content. During 2019 Readly distributed more than 120,000 issues of magazines that have been read 83 million times. Readly is headquartered in Stockholm. "Today is a very exciting day for us. Becoming a listed company on Nasdaq Stockholm marks a fantastic milestone in our growth journey," said Maria Hedengren, CEO of Readly. "Together with existing and new shareholders, we feel as confident as ever that we will keep bringing the magic of magazines into the future." "We are proud to welcome Readly, a highly innovative and truly global leader within its field, to our main market. We look forward to supporting the company in their continued growth journey by providing unmatched liquidity and visibility," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "By the addition of Readly to an already impressive roster of international technology companies listed with Nasdaq Stockholm, Stockholm and Sweden further strengthens its position as one of the leading technology hubs in Europe." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 73 449 6135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com