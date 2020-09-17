ANTALIS: Tender price increase - Trading suspension

Press release

Boulogne-Billancourt, 17 September 2020

Increase in the price of the proposed simplified takeover bid for Antalis shares by Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. to 0.90 euros per share

Suspension of trading in Antalis shares

Proposed simplified takeover bid - Unit price improved from €0.73 to €0.90

Antalis has been informed by Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan, hereinafter "KPP") that the price offered for the acquisition of Antalis shares pursuant to the proposed simplified tender offer (the "Proposed Offer") has been increased to €0.90 per Antalis share.

On 22 July 2020, KPP filed its Proposed Offer with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) for the existing Antalis shares not held by it (with the exception of the 499,942 treasury shares held by the company representing 0.70% of its share capital) at an initial price of €0.73 per share.

Following the decision by the Offeror to increase the price of its Proposed Offer, Antalis' board of directors met immediately thereafter, without the presence of the directors selected by KPP, to take note of this increase.

Antalis' board of directors has also scheduled a meeting in the near future once it has received the revised report from the independent expert Finexsi, to consider the impact of the increase on its reasoned opinion of 21 July 2020 relating to the Proposed Offer, which now reflects the amended unit price of €0.90 per share. KPP's Proposed Offer remains subject to review by the AMF.

Trading suspension of Antalis shares

In this context, Antalis announced today that it has applied to Euronext to suspend the trading of its shares on Euronext Paris from Thursday 17 September 2020 until further notice.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

