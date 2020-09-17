The independent consultancy strengthens its portfolio of people and project management assets with the acquisition of French start-up Steerio

Steerio joins BearingPoint's portfolio of data-driven assets and enhances its People Strategy offering

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announced today that it has acquired Paris-based Steerio, an engagement platform (SaaS) that leverages smart analytics to push teamwork, feedback and decision-making into the digital age. With the acquisition, BearingPoint expands its portfolio of team and project management assets and enhances its People Strategy offering that focuses on the people dimension of a company's strategy.

The acquisition is part of a bigger strategic move: the independent consulting firm has been investing for years in new and better ways of working. This includes innovative project and team management and collaboration solutions across business units, countries and teams for more innovation, agile-working, and remote and mobile working an approach embedded in the firm's Strategy 2025, which puts people in the center. To accelerate this ambition, BearingPoint also created and included data-driven digital assets and managed services in its portfolio.

Steerio joins BearingPoint's portfolio of team and project management assets such as Active Manager and enhances its People Strategy offering. BearingPoint said Steerio will be rolled out to all projects of a certain size and complexity and will form a substantial pillar of the way the firm delivers consulting projects.

"The new normal demands that we create and bring to life new ways of working and related offerings," said Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner BearingPoint. "Putting people in the center is a major ambition driving our Strategy 2025, and the acquisition of Steerio fits well with our portfolio of offerings because Steerio is both people-centric and data-driven at the same time. The Steerio platform opens even more innovative ways to collaborate across teams and firms for the best possible outcomes for our clients."

"Working and collaboration in the 'new normal' is more important than ever, and Steerio's smart analytics create an augmented project experience for all our team members, which we especially need in these times of remote working," adds Damien Palacci, Global Leader Consulting Portfolio at BearingPoint. "It is another tool for us to use and leverage for better teamwork, knowledge transfer, and more innovation. And it also empowers employees and helps them take ownership and be entrepreneurs."

Steerio captures weak signals and uses "soft-data" analytics and best-practices and team feedback to identify roadblocks and adopt best-practices proactively to secure team effectiveness. It reduces project failure and delays and promotes transparency and trust. Every stakeholder has access to anonymized and objective team results.

"Becoming part of BearingPoint is a giant leap for us, as it significantly increases our ability to provide a wider array of services to our clients," said Damien Guery, Co-Founder of Steerio. "We can now combine our expertise and assets and leverage them with BearingPoint's extensive industry network. We are going to be able to push teamwork and decision-making into the digital age."

About Steerio

Paris-based Steerio was started to bring teamwork, feedback and decision-making to the digital age, combining years of practical experience, best-practice methodologies and knowledge in artificial intelligence. By leveraging new types of data and enabling decision makers to access the relevant insights at the right time, Steerio unlocks tremendous efficiency gains in team delivery and improves the collaboration experience while reducing the gap between strategy design and execution.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

