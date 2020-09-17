AM Best will present a market briefing exploring the state of the global reinsurance industry on 22 September 2020,3:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (CEST).

During the event, AM Best senior rating analysts will discuss the rationale behind the rating agency's stable market segment outlook on the reinsurance industry and offer opinions on the key rating issues affecting reinsurers. The analysts also will explore the major strains that primary companies are facing that could have an impact on the reinsurance market. Other discussion topics during the presentation, which typically has been held in Zurich, a longstanding reinsurance industry hub, include an overview of the market segment outlooks for select European countries, and how the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping the industry.

Panelists during AM Best's Reinsurance Market Briefing Global will include:

Catherine Thomas, senior director, analytics;

Angela Yeo, senior director, analytics head of operations;

Mathilde Jakobsen, director, analytics; and

Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development (Moderator).

Register now: http://www.ambest.com/webinars/zurich20/index.html.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best recently released its annual market segment report on the reinsurance industry. The report, "Global Reinsurers Maintain Equilibrium Through COVID-19 Turbulence," includes AM Best's highly regarded annual ranking of the Top 50 Global Reinsurance Groups. The report can be viewed at http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=300732.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005084/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com