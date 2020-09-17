Anzeige
17.09.2020 | 09:28
Trina Solar's Vertex 600W/550W series ultra-high power modules pass TÜV Rheinland's comprehensive reliability test

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, 2020, Trina Solar Co., Ltd announced that the company's Vertex 600W/550W series ultra-high power modules had passed the comprehensive reliability test by TÜV Rheinland. This is another major breakthrough and milestone after Trina Solar was granted both the IEC 61215 PV module performance standard and the IEC 61730 PV module safety standard certificates in March 2020.

Based on Trina Solar's superior multi-busbar technology, the Vertex series adopted a low voltage, high string power design and integrated advanced technology solutions including non-destructive cutting and high-density cell interconnect technology, significantly enhancing both micro-crack and heat spot resistance performance while further reducing system costs and the levelized cost of energy (LCOE). The optimized Vertex series modules have set a new benchmark for high-power modules used in large-scale ground power stations in terms of heat spot resistance. Zhang Yingbin, Senior Director of Solar Product VCG at Trina Solar, said, "The Vertex series modules have created a new product technology platform. With enhancements in technology, the conversion efficiency is on track to push past 24%. Combining the optimization in module design as well as improvements in load capacity and downstream installation, the power delivered by the Vertex series modules will continue to increase. These enhancements create huge potential for the iterative development of PV modules, further driving the continuous decrease in the cost of PV systems and LCOE of PV power generation while accelerating application of PV as an energy source worldwide."

Chris Zou, Vice President of Solar Services, TÜV Rheinland Greater China, said, "We are very excited to see that Trina Solar had completed the time to market process including passing TÜV Rheinland's reliability test for 500W+ and 600W+ modules within half a year. The fast track to commercialization and the reliability certification open a new path for the rapid development of PV technologies. We congratulate Trina Solar on its outstanding achievements in leading the growth of the renewable energy industry and appreciate its innovative spirit."

