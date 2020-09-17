Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will host a virtual Vonage Socials event on September 24, 2020, 2 PM BST/3 PM CEST for businesses across a range of industries including healthcare, education, finance, retail, logistics and manufacturing.

With an ever-growing network of more than one million registered developers, the Vonage Platform makes it easy for businesses to use APIs to disrupt their industries, accelerate their digital transformation and enable the type of business continuity, remote work, and remote delivery of services that is essential in today's environment.

Vonage Socials will allow attendees to hear from company executives and industry experts, network with like-minded business leaders, and even learn to make some classic cocktails, the Liquid Chefs way. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about how the fully programmable Vonage Communications Platform allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into their existing products, workflows and systems, to create new paradigms in their industries.

The virtual event will last for two and a half hours, and include a keynote from Omar Javaid, President, Vonage API Platform Group; a conversational AI presentation from Andy Peart, CMSO, Artificial Solutions; networking sessions; live demos; and a virtual Liquid Chefs masterclass to end the evening.

During the sessions, participants will learn how to build personalised mobile and online experiences that adapt to customer needs across a wide range of social and chat apps including voice, video and messaging. Through interactive experiences and omnichannel demonstrations, participants can explore new ways to revolutionise the customer experience in their industries.

Participants can also gain insights from forward-thinking customer experience innovators and business leaders during a panel presentation featuring Andreea Zachia, Vendor Management and Product Marketing, OLX Group; Raul Risnita, Head of Companies Digitisation Department, Banca Transilvania; and Guillaume Pech, Senior Product Manager, Doctolib.

"COVID-19 has pushed businesses everywhere to accelerate their digital transformations and adopt, leverage and depend on technology to sustain their business. Consumers are also embracing digital in a whole new way. They expect brands to offer seamless customer experience on their preferred communication device or platform without losing that personal touch," said Mr. Javaid. "However, implementing new technology can be daunting for businesses, with many fearing high setup costs, lack of technical expertise and reduced control over data."

"Vonage APIs enable businesses to easily enhance and build innovative customer experiences directly into their existing applications and devices," said David Darmon, VP EMEA Sales, Vonage. "Our solutions give them direct control over their customer data and communications processes. Vonage Virtual Socials will showcase these smart technologies and help businesses gain insights into consumer preferences so that they can enhance their customer communications."

To find out more about the event, please visit https://vonagesocials.com/virtual/.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

