Mondo TV has announced a succession of distribution and licensing deals through H120, covering a wide range of properties and geographies. To fund the necessary investment and to build its in-house capabilities for 3D CGI animation, it has agreed further funding of up to €10.5m with Atlas Special Opportunities in the form of convertible bonds. Global appetite for children-s TV content remains healthy, with animation benefiting from the reduced filming of live action, and we would expect the flow of deals to continue in H2. Our FY20 and FY21 forecasts are essentially unchanged.

