Schneider Electric launches new APC Easy Rack PDU family, complete with flexible power monitoring and ultra-lightweight footprint

- Schneider Electric APC Easy Rack PDU family provides reliable and cost competitive power distribution from a global trusted brand

- APC Easy Rack PDU is the ideal solution for SMB and enterprise IT environments, and can be customized to suit unique projects and end-user requirements

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has today announced the launch of the APC Easy Rack PDU range, providing an easy-to-install, easy-to-use and customisable power distribution unit for connected loads. The new APC Easy Rack PDU family offers reliable power distribution at a competitive cost, from a globally trusted brand and leader in battery back-up power. From network closets and edge computing environments, to small and medium data centres, APC Easy Rack PDUs provide a resilient power continuity solution for end-users.

APC Easy Rack PDUs feature a user-friendly LCD screen, a multifunctional web interface and are fully customisable by colour, cord length and outlet number. The new range is lighter than previous models and seamlessly designed in aluminium housing that makes installation quick and easy for IT professionals, system integrators, electrical contractors and value-added resellers (VARs).

All APC Easy Rack PDUs meet high electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) standards and safety verifications including CE EN55035, EN55032, EN55024, TUV and EN/IEC62368-1. They also come complete with cyber security protocols for authentication and encryption. They are competitively priced, offering the market an affordable, secure and reliable power distribution solution, complete with toolless mounting and brackets in place, which removes the need to purchase additional accessories, saving time and money.

The APC Easy Rack PDU 'family' can be found in three new ranges:

Easy Basic Rack PDU offers an ultra-low profile, with light chassis and regional outlet options.

offers an ultra-low profile, with light chassis and regional outlet options. Easy Metered Rack PDU includes network management via the web for customisable alerts and an LCD display for at the rack monitoring.

includes network management via the web for customisable alerts and an LCD display for at the rack monitoring. Easy Switched Rack PDU provides network management for customisable alerts and remote access for outlet switching on/off for reboots, securing outlets, outlet grouping and network port sharing, helping save network connections.

The three options within the APC Easy Rack PDU range offer a solution to businesses of all size and scale. From small enterprises through to large, complex data centre builds, their easy-to-use, ultra-lightweight and flexible nature means that each product can easily fit into an existing IT environment with minimal time, resources or disruption to operations.

"Schneider Electric is extremely proud to announce our new APC Easy Rack PDU family", said Jean-Baptiste Plagne, Global VP Edge Computing Solutions at Schneider Electric. "The Easy series offers cost competitive, resilient and highly-optimised backup power products from a reputable brand leader. Their agile, compact and secure design meet the need for reliable, uninterruptible power, enabling business continuity when organisations need it most."

