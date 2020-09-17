Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-09-17 10:00 CEST -- Concerning conditional admission of AB Ignitis Grupe financial instruments to the Main Trading List: Ignitis GrupeORS (ticker IGN1L, ISIN code: LT0000115768) 1. To admit ordinary registered shares (ORS, ISIN code LT0000115768) of AB Ignitis Grupe to the Main Trading List of Nasdaq Vilnius provided that in October of 2020 AB Ignitis Grupe fulfills these conditions set by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board: 1.1. the Prospectus shall be approved and published in the manner defined in applicable legal acts; and 1.2. ORS of AB Ignitis Grupe shall be distributed to the public to the extent that the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of AB Nasdaq Vilnius would be met, including clause 5.4. regarding a sufficient portion of free float. 2. To determine that ORS of AB Ignitis Grupe shall be considered admitted to the Main List when AB Ignitis Grupe presents the report to Nasdaq Vilnius concerning fulfillment of the conditions established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board and the decision of the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, confirming that the issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, is made. 3. If the Issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, the Nasdaq Vilnius Board will set the day of admission of the financial instruments into the trading list, which will also be the first trading day of these financial instruments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.