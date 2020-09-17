ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards Celebrates the Visual Arts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Art and creation are some of the most foundational ways that expression takes shape. For many artists, bringing their art to life is the easy part. It is innate for them to create. The difficulty lies in bridging the gap between creation and acknowledgment. Art is meant to be shared. Viviana Puello, Artist, Founder, and CEO of ArtTour International, knew that she wanted to create a platform that would allow artists to make themselves visible to an international audience.

As an artist herself, Viviana has experienced the difficulties that come with art being your occupation. The art world has always survived in "feast or famine." With so many artists struggling to market and thrive within their craft, Viviana knew there was more that she could do. That is where the vision and inspiration for ArtTour International was born. As the platform expanded and grew, Viviana added the ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards and special Issue Magazine to bring the recognition that these top artists deserve.

The ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate and honor the world's best and most talented visual artists. It is one of the most sought-after recognitions among artists. Every year, ArtTour International receives thousands upon thousands of submissions from artists of all ages and all walks of life from all over the globe. The selection process is very extensive, and each year only 60 are chosen to make up the final list.

ArtTour International is a major contributor to international art society. With more than 10 million followers across social media, their magazine, and their International television show, Puello knows they are making a huge impact. Not only for her artists but to the entire world that may have never been introduced to these incredibly talented humans without her. The awards ceremony for the ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards has been held in multiple locations across the globe, including Miami, New York, Ferrara, Italy, and Montagnac, France. The Oscars of the Visual Arts world, it has been celebrated every year since its inception.

This year, the event was postponed, as many events have been due to the pandemic. Despite the many things that have been rescheduled, the show must go on. In the spring of 2021, in collaboration with Create4Peace, the ATIM Top 60 Masters Awards will commence in Florence, Italy. A collective celebration for all of their Master Artists and an amazing reuniting of their global community of artists.

"All of my life, I have been an advocate for the arts.", Puello shared. She is optimistic that with perseverance, all will push through the struggles many face in these uncertain times. As her company and focus has grown, she has taken her marketing expertise to help artists turn their passion to profit. Her workshop, Debunking the Myth of Starving Artist, equips artists to become art entrepreneurs. As a successful entrepreneur herself, she shares the principles and goals on her award-winning show that is featured on NYC media. Awarded the Public Media Awards of Excellence because of its impact in 2018 and 2019. Since its inception, ArtTour International has published more than 52 magazines with over 2 million readership. With the ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards, Puello has created a foundation of success for her artists to thrive in.

ArtTour International expands the artist's connections and network, giving them the tools to continue their passion successfully, despite what others may say.

"Artists need to understand the world needs their art and the message they bring. There is so much more to creating art. There is also an understanding of how to market it. Being selected as an ArtTour International Top 60 Masters is a jump start to strategizing their platform so they can earn a living doing what they love most, which is creating art."

Visual artists may submit their entries on the ArtTour International Top 60 Masters Awards website. Follow Viviana on Instagram for updates.

