Integration more important than cost when it comes to choosing future suppliers, according to project professionals

Bigger technology budgets and greater use of artificial intelligence and automation are the main predictions for change post-coronavirus, according to a survey of over 1,000 project practitioners* by Association for Project Management (APM).

The poll, undertaken for APM by research company Censuswide, found that 36 per cent** of respondents anticipate technology budgets will increase within their business or team in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 30 per cent expect their business or team will make greater use of artificial intelligence and automation.

The survey revealed a split in opinions when it comes to how new solutions will be implemented, however. Some expect to grow relationships with existing suppliers while others anticipate new providers will be brought in.

26 per cent of survey respondents anticipate their team or organisation will grow relationships with existing software suppliers

21 per cent anticipate they will grow relationships with existing hardware suppliers

20 per cent anticipate they will seek new suppliers for software solutions

13 per cent anticipate they will seek new suppliers for hardware solutions

When it comes to choosing a technology supplier, integration emerged as the most important factor overall for project management professionals, although this varied by industry sector.

Most important criteria for choosing a technology supplier (survey of 1,000 project professionals*)

27 per cent Integration

21 per cent Cost

17 per cent Reputation

14 per cent If we've worked with them before/if they're on our preferred suppliers list

13 per cent Scalability

7 per cent We don't have a most important criteria for choosing technology suppliers

1 per cent Other

Will Webster, head of technology at APM, said: "Since the onset of lockdown, we have seen increased emphasis on the value of technology in facilitating new ways of working. As these new working methods become the norm, technology will be essential to support increased flexibility and productivity. Nowhere will this be more important than in the project profession, where successful outcomes are vital for delivering economic and social benefits for businesses and communities.

"The findings of this survey reveal an opportunity for providers of technology solutions to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones through differentiation. While cost is clearly a factor, integration, reputation and scalability could be the difference to an organisation in selecting a particular hardware or software solution."

