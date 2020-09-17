Citi has enhanced its securities services data services platform Citi VelocitySM Clarity by introducing an Integrated Reporting tool, expanding the universe of available information, and upgrading its Open API functionality.

Citi VelocityClarity is a data services platform that facilitates comprehensive data integration and consumption to help clients gain insight, improve operational efficiency, and reduce infrastructure costs.

"We continue to develop Citi Velocity Clarity to help our clients address their evolving needs," said Fiona Horsewill, Custody and Funds Services Head of Digital and Data at Citi. "These latest updates will help our clients further increase their efficiency by allowing them to spend more time on data analysis and less time on data maintenance and assimilation."

The enhancements to Citi Velocity Clarity include a new Integrated Reporting tool that enables clients to overlay their own data, including graphical elements, with Citi held data to publish tailored high quality reports. Data from middle office trade processing, exchange traded funds, and custody billing information has been integrated into Citi's private cloud. Citi's Open API developer-orientated tool has been upgraded with real-time push notifications that facilitates seamless data delivery and removes the need for clients to poll for updates. In addition, to further improve efficiency, new search functionality uses natural language processing to provide instantaneous answers for client queries. These upgrades enhance the accessibility of data to help to increase efficiency for Citi Securities Services clients.

"We understand that being able to harness data to gain insights and improve operational efficiency is critical to our clients," said Sanjiv Sawhney, Head of Custody and Fund Services at Citi. "Providing a comprehensive data solution is part our commitment to delivering an industry leading securities services platform that can support our clients' ambitions."

With over $23.6 trillion1 of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi Securities Services provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of custody and fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

