Please be informed that Audientes A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 September 2020. Name: Audientes ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061406618 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: AUDNTS ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 9,349,010 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 36047631 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 202553 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector ------------------ 2010 Health Care ------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791167