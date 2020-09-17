Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Update re forthcoming AGM

In the Company's 2020 annual financial report, and the notes to the notice of AGM therein, shareholders were advised that restrictions due to Covid-19 may require that the AGM be held as a closed meeting.

As at today's date, the venue for the AGM remains closed to visitors and it is not expected to reopen by 6th October, the date of the AGM. Consequently, the AGM will be held as a closed meeting, with the minimum quorum permitted by the Company's Articles, and shareholders, their proxies and corporate representatives will not be admitted.

It is recommended that shareholders exercise their votes by means of registering them with the Company's registrar ahead of the meeting, online or by completing paper proxy forms, and appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. The Board invites anyone with questions on the business of the meeting, or otherwise, to address them to the Company Secretary, by email to investmenttrusts@invesco.com or, by letter, to 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY. Questions will be relayed to the Board and responses provided.

.

Invesco Asset Management Ltd

Corporate Company Secretary

17 September 2020