Cloe Luv LLC: Business Power Woman Cloé Luv Wants People To Find Opportunity Amid the Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have closed. But amid what's happening, it is also a great opportunity for new startups to fill those missing voids. Cloé Luv, a serial entrepreneur, is known for her business portfolio. She is the visionary behind Brook Brovaz, Women With Voices, Cloe Luv LLC, We Uplift Women, and Cloe's Corner.

Often referred to as a renaissance woman, Cloé is the first and youngest African-American woman to own and operate an independent music production company and commercial recording facility called Brook Brovaz. She manages a team of producers and composers whose music is used in some of today's most popular television shows and films. Brook Brovaz has worked with some of the hottest musicians, from upcoming artists to multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning stars. It has also delivered services in the form of musical compositions to major companies in ads, video games, and mnemonics.

Cloé later founded Women With Voices - a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization geared towards helping a large number of women achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals. This then inspired her to create Weupliftwomen.com, a social media platform with the focus of empowering, connecting, teaching, and building with women.

Her latest endeavor, Cloe's Corner, is a multipurpose community space that hosts coworking members (both individual and corporate), Women with Voices workshops, courses, and private or public events. Cloe's Corner was also the Brooklyn headquarters for Bloomberg, Presidency Democrat Elect.

Due to the pandemic, most of Luv's businesses have been temporarily closed or slowed down, but she doesn't look at it as a complete loss. Luv takes this time to adjust to how the world is changing, working on her book to be released this November, her online courses, social media platform, and music company. Moreover, she provides her consumers with the content they want and need during the pandemic.

"This is a great time to plan and execute your business goals," says Luv. There are so many things that you can work on, so you need to make sure that your business foundation, launch, and resources are solid. Thus, she shares important steps to partake during this time.

First, you can come up with a business name, check the department of state to see if the name is available, check to see if the domain name is available and if they are available, then obtain both. After doing so, open a business account, make sure to have a clear vision of your business, formulate a business plan (goals and milestones), use personal credit to back business credit, create a soft launch using the people in your network, use feedback from your soft launch to make improvements, create a marketing plan, and then finally, launch your business.

Those are the main steps that are crucial to the success of your business. Another thing that is essential to your success is financial backing. As mentioned, obtaining business credit is important. Hence, it is also important to be able to look into numerous tiers of business credit that are helpful for the business.

Cloé Luv has been through so much, from breaking boundaries to surviving a pandemic, and she wants to make sure she pays it forward by helping other entrepreneurs take control of their life, build a business, and succeed.

To get in touch with Cloe Luv or for credit and business tips and you can reach her at visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

