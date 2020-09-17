iFabric Corp Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Africa

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric") (TSX:IFA)(OTC PINK:IFABF), today announced that its Intelligent Fabric Technologies Division ("IFTNA") has finalized a five (5) year exclusive agreement with Beverly Hills Investments (Pty) Ltd. ("BHI") to sell and distribute ProTX2 formulations and products containing anti-microbial and anti-viral formulations throughout the continent of Africa.

"At a time when the world is dealing with an unprecedented global pandemic, IFTNA is pleased to be able to collaborate with a trusted partner to provide support towards the health and protection of people in Africa," said Mr. Giancarlo Beevis President & CEO of IFTNA.

IFTNA recently donated its initial production of AVguard, its proprietary anti-viral laundry additive, to The Village Medical Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. The successful deployment and use of AVguard was a catalyst in signing this agreement with BHI, whose common shareholders promote seamless collaboration and co-operation between the Medical Center and BHI.

The agreement requires minimum annual purchases of US$2 million, US$4 million, and US$12 million for years 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

"It is with great pleasure that we are partnering with IFTNA, to distribute the AVguard laundry additive as well as products treated with PROTX2, which has been laboratory proven to deactivate the COVID-19 causing virus in as little as ten minutes when integrated in textiles. I believe these tools have the potential to make a big difference in Africa's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic," said Dr. Paul Freinkel of BHI. "Having a technology that requires no more than a simple household washing machine to make linens and clothing "self-sanitizing", so that wearers and users are protected from COVID-19, and other potentially harmful microbes, is just the type of technology that Africa needs," concluded Dr. Freinkel.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp www.ifabriccorp.com currently has 26.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products and accessories.

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS INVESTMENTS (PTY) LTD.

Established in 2006, BHI is a South African private company, which specializes in introducing products into countries across the African continent in the medical, hotel, restaurant, household, and commercial market segments.

BHI's extensive high-level reach includes the UK and middle eastern markets.

