The Greek yogurt market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Greek Yogurt Market in Europe Analysis Report by Product (Plain and low-fat Greek yogurt and 0% fat or non-fat Greek yogurt), Geography (France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt. In addition, the marketing initiatives adopted by the players in the market are anticipated to boost the growth of the Greek yogurt market in Europe.

Greek yogurt is increasingly becoming popular among consumers due to its various nutritional benefits. It is rich in protein and has lower sodium content and carbohydrate compared to regular yogurt. For instance, a cup of plain, low-fat conventional yogurt usually contains 5-10 grams of protein. Whereas a cup of Greek yogurt contains about 13-20 grams of protein. Also, it has low lactose content and the riboflavin present in Greek yogurt helps boost the immune system. Many such benefits are increasing the consumption of Greek yogurt, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Greek Yogurt in Europe Companies:

Danone SA

Danone SA operates its business through segments such as Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, and Waters. The company offers Greek yogurt under brands such as Danone, Oykos, and danio. Some of the products offered by the company include INTENSELY GREEK STYLE CHERRY, DANONE Oykos LUXURY GREEK STYLE Passion fruit, DANONE Oykos Whip 'n' Mix Papaya Pleasure, danio strawberry high protein 0% fat strained yogurt, and others.

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers real DODONI Greek yogurt. It is made from fresh, pasteurized milk and yogurt culture. DODONI Epirotiko Strained is another key product offered by the company. It is made of 100% Greek milk exclusively from farms in the Epirus region.

Emmi Group

Emmi Group operates its business through segments such as Switzerland, Americas, and Europe, and Global Trade. The company offers Greek yogurt in various flavors such as natural, strawberry, peaches, blueberry, and others.

Fage International SA

Fage International SA operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers Greek yogurt under the brand name FAGE. Some of the key products offered by the company include FAGE Total, FAGE Total 0% Split Pot Honey, FAGE Total 0.2% Split Pot Honey, FAGE Total 0% Split Pot Strawberry, FAGE Total 2%, and others.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America Retail, Convenience Stores and Foodservice, Europe and Australia, and Asia and Latin America. The company offers Greek yogurt under the brand name Liberté. The company offers products such as 0% Fat GREEK STYLE YOGURT ON A LAYER OF BLUEBERRY, 0% Fat GREEK STYLE YOGURT ON A LAYER OF HONEY, 0% Fat GREEK STYLE YOGURT ON A LAYER OF STRAWBERRY, and 0% Fat GREEK STYLE YOGURT ON A LAYER OF MANGO.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Plain and low-fat Greek yogurt

0% fat or non-fat Greek yogurt

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

