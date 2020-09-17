CUPRA Formentor: "We transformed nature into colour"

- The CUPRA Formentor features an exclusive three-colour, nature-inspired palette: Petrol Blue Matt, Magnetic Tech Matt and Graphene Grey

- The process of designing the colour palette of the brand's first CUV took three years and over 800 different formulations were made

- The CUPRA Formentor can now be reserved and the first units will be seen on streets all over the world this coming autumn

MARTORELL, Spain, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 28 grams of pearl blue, 25.2 of black, 9.2 of Crystal Silver, 1.5 of white, 0.6 of violet, a little bit of shine and aluminium... Behind these quantities there are more than three years of work, countless trials and at the end, a name: Petrol Blue. From the very moment the CUPRA designers began to draw the initial sketches of the Formentor, the Color&Trim team started to work on the colours that would be used on the brand's first model. Several elements define the spirit of a car like the CUPRA Formentor: sophistication, innovation, captivating exterior design... and its three exclusive colours. Each one with a story behind it; its reason for being.

- DNA-coded colours. To create the CUPRA Formentor colour palette, the first thing the Color&Trim design team did, led by Francesca Sangalli, was to explore the essence of the brand, its DNA. This is the brand's first model and the foundations of its spirit had to be laid: contemporary design, sporty performance and unique style.

- Inspired by nature. Ideas for designing a new colour that is clearly identified with values can come from many sources of inspiration. On this occasion, with its textures, moods and shapes, nature was the muse to unleash creativity turned into colour.

- The elegance of matt tones. Each colour was designed by mixing pigments and other materials, such as aluminium or mica, to achieve the desired effect. In this way, more or less metallic, pearly and matt finishes are achieved, which in the case of Formentor are the exclusive Petrol Blue Matt,Magnetic Tech Matt and Graphene Grey. Creating a mixture with one milligram more or less of white or introducing more or less gloss makes a colour completely different.

- CUV essence. In addition to creating a new colour code for CUPRA, it was also key to give this model a special character. The exterior and interior are in harmony, with combinations and details expressed in Copper. The complete colour palette of the new CUPRA Formentor features six more colours: Desire Red, Dark Camouflage, Midnight Black, Urban Silver, Magnetic Tech and Nevada White.

