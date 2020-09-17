Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 16-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 259.99p

INCLUDING current year revenue 261.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 252.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 254.81p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16