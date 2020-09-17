PC Game Assistant Company MegaDev Secures Spot in German Accelerator's Southeast Asia Program

MegaDev joins Accelerator to grow its presence in Southeast Asia where gaming and esports are flourishing

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / In the midst of the worldwide pandemic, the gaming market soared, and Asia has been a hotspot for players. According to the Games Report 2020 from market research firm Newzoo, by the end of 2020 there will be 2.7 billion players around the world, with 1.4 billion coming from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The German Accelerator hosts a program in Singapore, in the heart of the region, and MegaDev, a single-player assistant and customization software company for esports and PC games, has been selected to participate in this highly-competitive Southeast Asia program which starts in October.

When MegaDev joins the accelerator program, it will be especially interested in tapping into the Southeast Asia esports market with specifically designed modules for speedrun challenges. With an existing customer base of more than 250,000 game lovers, MegaDev is poised to move into a bigger esports market. This esports market is estimated by Newzoo to surpass $1.5 billion this year and the APAC region accounted for more than half of the global esports fans.

Last week, MegaDev introduced a new flagship product PLITCH, which MegaDev will be promoting while participating in the Accelerator.

"The German Accelerator's program in Southeast Asia is an ideal offering in a perfect place for our company. We see a huge opportunity among esports players and gamers in this geography," said Robert Maroschik, CEO and Co-founder, MegaDev. "We've built up a really strong following and we are ready to grow the business from Singapore as a central hub into this fantastic region. We see the Southeast Asia market as one which will be ready for our gaming tech."

The German Accelerator Southeast Asia program is the second accelerator program for MegaDev. In 2018, MegaDev joined the German Accelerator's Silicon Valley program where the company focused on strategies to enter the U.S. market. In Singapore, MegaDev will also target business opportunities in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

According to Claus Karthe, CEO of the German Accelerator's Southeast Asia program, "Asia is a huge market; it has a buzz, it has a pace, and it has many opportunities open to the one who can solve problems and who has the connections. We're excited to see what MegaDev has planned for the region and look forward to helping them with the right strategy and network to be successful in these new markets."

"We are extremely pleased to have been accepted into this stellar program," Maroschik said. "The dedicated mentoring and networking we can get from the German Accelerator is going to help us move to the next level."

About MegaDev

MegaDev makes PC gaming easy, providing an ethical all-in-one game assistant enabling gamers to individualize single-player PC games by making them easier or harder. The MegaDev PC software already covers thousands of titles with tens of thousands of options to customize them. MegaDev, founded in 2015, is based in Munich, Germany with a subsidiary in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.PLITCH.com.

