Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Metals Corp Appoints Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Corporate Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Sun Peak Metals Corp (the "Company" or "Sun Peak", (TSXV:PEAK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kaeli Gattens as Vice President, Corporate Development.

Kaeli will be responsible for general corporate development, investor relations, and supporting management evaluate and execute new investment opportunities, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Gattens has nearly a decade of mining, construction and technology sector experience. Prior to Sun Peak, she began her career in communications at Goldcorp, where she demonstrated value through strategic social media engagement with key investors and stakeholders. Her secondment to Mexico as Change Management Lead, supported the adoption of centralized technology systems such as SAP across Goldcorp's operating mines. Kaeli's transition from Manager of Communications at Finning Digital to Director of Business Development at VRIFY, helped influence the need to leverage technology to accelerate the future of mining exploration and attract new investment. Kaeli holds a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Political Science and Economics.

"We are excited to have Kaeli join our leadership team at Sun Peak," said Greg Davis, President & CEO. "I am confident that her energy, international network and diverse industry experience will help advance the Company and complement our experienced team at Sun Peak."

About Sun Peak Metals Corp.

Sun Peak Metals Corp. is exploring the district-scale Shire Project in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. The Shire Project is comprised of four exploration licenses: Nefasit, Adi Dairo, Terer & Meli, and covers approximately 900 square kilometers in the prospective Arabian Nubian Shield. The licenses are in the same geological environment as both the Bisha Mine and the Asmara Projects to the north in Eritrea and Newmont's Project, also in northern Ethiopia, to the south. The Sun Peak team have worked together in East Africa for almost two decades and the Company's strategy is to apply exploration techniques that have worked successfully in the region before in significant discoveries, to build assets through major discoveries.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the planned timing and scope of the exploration programs on the Shire Projects and the extent that COVID-19 may impact the timing or execution of these plans. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements.

