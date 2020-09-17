Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005135/en/

PITTSBURGH CHICAGO -- Kraft Heinz Renews Global Commitments in 2020 Environmental Social Governance Report Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

LONDON -- Mary Kay Inc. Partners With the Arbor Day Foundation to Plant 5,000 Trees in Ireland Source: Mary Kay Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns 11th Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification in Brazil Source: Teleperformance

ST. LOUIS -- NUSO Announces New Charitable Partnerships to Strengthen St. Louis Communities and Local Families Source: NUSO

NEW YORK -- Moody's Named to 2020 Working Mother Best Companies Lists Source: Moody's Corporation Investor Relations

NEW YORK -- HSBC Launches Thought Leadership Webinar Series During Climate Week NYC Source: HSBC

LONDON -- Anita McBain to Join Citi Research as Head of EMEA ESG Research Source: Citi

LONDON -- Quinbrook Invests in Flexible Generation, Grid Support and Demand Response Source: Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

OAKVILLE, Ontario -- FCT Announces Multi-City Effort to Support Homeless and At-Risk Youth Source: FCT

DENVER -- The Western Union Foundation Supports International Students Impacted by COVID-19 Source: The Western Union Company

TORONTO -- TraceSCAN Starts Shipping Wearable Devices Source: Facedrive Inc.

LONDON -- The Vertex Foundation Announces €1 Million Donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities at the New Children's Hospital in Ireland Source: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

PEMBROKE, Bermuda -- Athene Deepens Commitment to Community Education Initiatives Source: Athene Holding Ltd.

BOSTON -- The RepTrak Company Links Reputation and ESG to Business Performance for New York Stock Exchange-Listed Companies Source: The RepTrak Company

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. -- Sintavia and Siemens Agree to Collaborate on Accelerating Digital Automation for Industrial Additive Manufacturing Source: Sintavia, LLC

TORONTO -- Facedrive Acquires Steer and Accepts Strategic Investment From Exelon Subsidiary Exelorate Source: Facedrive Inc.

GENEVA, Switzerland -- The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities Hosted A Roundtable Event Covid-19: Faith as a Moral Framework for our Communities Source: The Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities

GUATEMALA CITY -- AgroAmerica Contributes Once Again to the Development of the Central American Region Source: AgroAmerica

STUTTGART, Germany THE HAGUE, Netherlands PARIS -- Daimler AG Joins Forces With Terre des Hommes and the Responsible Mica Initiative to Improve Mica Supply Chains and Eliminate Child Labour Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Va. -- Interstate Partners with The Salvation Army in the Fight Against Hunger and Food Insecurity in Our Community Source: Interstate Moving Relocation Logistics

TORONTO -- Facedrive Health's Custom TraceSCAN Wearable Solutions for Businesses are Market Ready Source: Facedrive Inc.

PARIS -- Green Finance, Bruno Boggiani, CEO of Green Finance Strateggyz Castex Post-Crisis Recovery Plan Source: Green Finance

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005135/en/

Contacts:

Business Wire

212-752-9600