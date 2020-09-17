Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
URAN-BULLENMARKT startet! Völlig unbemerkt explodieren die URAN-AKTIEN!
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
17.09.20
PR Newswire
17.09.2020
AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

AECI Limited - Availability of B-BBEE Compliance Report

PR Newswire

London, September 17

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or the "Company")

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders and noteholders are advised that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act, No.46 of 2013, is accessible on AECI's website as follows: https://www.aeciworld.com/pdf/certifications/2020/compliance-report-september-2020-final.pdf

Woodmead, Sandton

17 September 2020

Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

© 2020 PR Newswire
