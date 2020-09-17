CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc FIPS 140-2 Validated Libraries Available for Mobile Platforms

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) (the "Company"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, announced today that FIPS 140-2 certified mobile versions of its encryption platform are available to be integrated as a software library into applications running on both the Android and iOS platforms.

Cipherloc initiated the FIPS 140-2 validation process for the mobile version of its cryptographic module earlier this year and received FIPS 140-2 certificate #3645 on April 20, 2020, complementing Cipherloc's existing FIPS 140-2 validated module, certificate #3381, designed for use on desktop and server platforms and obtained in 2019. The addition of a FIPS 140-2 validated module for mobile devices enables Cipherloc's Polymorphic Encryption technology to protect data-in-transit and data-at-rest across multiple platforms.

FIPS 140-2, or Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140 revision 2, is widely recognized as the key benchmark for validating the effectiveness of cryptographic hardware and software modules. In U.S. government procurement, all solutions that use cryptography must complete FIPS 140-2 validation specific to each platform application. As part of the FIPS 140-2 certification process, cryptographic modules and their algorithms are subjected to rigorous testing by an independent Cryptographic and Security Testing Laboratory, accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP).

"The FIPS 140-2 certification of the mobile version of our Polymorphic Encryption solution is an important step in our journey to protect data across all platforms," said Dr. Milton Mattox, Chief Operating Officer at Cipherloc Corporation. "The mobile FIPS 140-2 certification will allow resellers of our mobile secure communications app and companies shipping mobile applications in general to keep their data safe with a FIPS 140-2 certified encryption product. No matter the platform, the FIPS 140-2 version of our technology can be leveraged by companies and individuals to protect their most prized asset-their data."

"Cipherloc's commitment to the FIPS 140-2 validation process is clear," said Ray Potter, CEO of SafeLogic. "It was our pleasure to partner with Dr. Mattox and his team for a second time to provide another FIPS validation and expand their platform coverage."

