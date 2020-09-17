Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Monster Tree Service(R) On Its Sale to Authority Brands(R)

Boxwood Continues to Establish Itself as one of the Premier M&A Advisors for Leading Brands Within Franchising, Completing its 5th Transaction in the Last 18 Months

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Boxwood Partners, LLC is pleased to announce the sale of Monster Tree Service (the "Company" or "Monster Tree") to Authority Brands, LLC, a leading home services franchising.

Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive advisor to Monster Tree with respect to this transaction. The transaction was led by Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher, Brian Alas (Managing Director), Robbie Nickle (Vice President), and Dan Martinson (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 2008, Monster Tree Service is the only franchise offering local certified arborist teams in multiple locations across the country and has quickly become the most trusted, successful, and recognized tree service provider in the nation. The Doylestown, PA-based company continues to expand its domestic footprint and now has 200+ locally owned and operated franchise territories across the United States.

Authority Brands' leading home service brands include The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, which operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") sectors respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support.

"Monster Tree has carved out an important niche in the home service industry. The Company is a pioneer within home services, offering homeowners a valuable service with a differentiated level of professionalization" said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands. "We're excited to add another well-developed brand to our growing portfolio of home services."

Monster Tree becomes the 8th home service brand for Authority Brands, which has nearly 1,900 territories operated by nearly 1,000 franchisees, both domestically and internationally.

Josh Skolnick, the founder of Monster Tree, was extremely pleased with the outcome commenting, "By joining the Authority Brands portfolio of leading brands, Monster Tree plans to continue to rapidly expand its footprint" he continued, "I would also like to thank the Boxwood Partners team for their pivotal role in identifying the ideal partner for Monster Tree. Boxwood's knowledge within the franchising space, combined with their passionate guidance throughout their process, delivered a successful transaction."

J. Patrick Galleher, Boxwood's Managing Partner, added, "Josh has done a tremendous job building the first and only tree service franchise system in the country. We believe that the Company is a perfect fit for Authority Brands and look forward to seeing its continued growth within the leading home services franchising platform."

Chase Stuart, David Kolodny with Ice Miller LLP, and Joe Dunn with Fisher Zucker LLC served as legal counsel for Monster Tree.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC (www.boxwoodpartners.com), is a boutique investment bank based in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

About Monster Tree Service Founded in 2008 in Fort Washington, PA by Founder and CEO Josh Skolnick, Monster Tree Service is the nation's first and fastest-growing franchise brand serving the $21 billion tree care industry. The Company continues to expand its domestic footprint and now has 200+ locally owned and operated franchise territories across the United States. About Authority Brands Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands includes eight leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,875 territories operated by nearly 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Kenya, and Indonesia. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchisee growth through providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support.

