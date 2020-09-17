Tetra Bio-Pharma Adds Two Board Members and Appoints New COO

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX:TBP.TO) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce that Ms. Dale Weil and Dr. Brent Norton have been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and Dr. Graham Wood, Ph.D. has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Steeve Neron, who served as COO will transition to his new role as Chief Commercial Officer, a role previously occupied by Sylvain Chrétien. In support of the next phase of development, the Company has added to its Board of Directors two experienced life sciences executives from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. With the addition of Dr. Wood, its executive team gains increasingly more expertise in pharmaceutical drug development.

Dale Weil brings close to 35 years of business experience, with over half of it acquired while working at McKesson Canada, a diversified healthcare company and the largest pharmaceutical distributor in the country. At McKesson Canada, Ms. Weil held various leadership positions, most recently as Senior Advisor to the President. Ms. Weil holds a Bachelor's degree in Marine Biology and a Master's degree in Business Administration, both from McGill University. Additionally, Dale received the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. The ICD.D designation represents a lifelong commitment to excellence in the boardroom, a desire to stay current, and to be a more effective director. In January 2020, Dale was appointed as the Executive Director of the Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Residence, an initiative that she has been involved with since 2010.

Dr. Brent Norton holds his medical doctorate degree from McGill University, an MBA from Ivey Business School at Western University and was granted the ICD.D designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors following the completion of the Directors Education Program at the Rotman School of Business in Toronto. With over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, Dr. Norton has used his cross-functional knowledge to develop strategy, raise capital and build important relationships in the academic and business community. Operationally, he has built R&D and commercial operations, led transactions with AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, L'Oréal, Parke Davis/Pfizer and others, and taken products through the FDA to global out-licensing with Johnson & Johnson. His contributions have positively impacted hundreds of thousands of lives and allowed early investors the opportunity to crystallize investment gains of over $2.5B. Brent is currently a Venture Partner with Lumira Ventures and has recently been appointed as a board member of the prestigious Association of Facilities of Medicine of Canada.

Dr. Graham Wood holds a Ph.D. degree from McGill University in neurology and neurosurgery. He has worked in the pharmaceutical industry for over 21 years with most of his experience derived from the contract clinical research industry. During this time, he developed an expertise in inhalation clinical research and was an invited member of the Coresta subcommittees looking at safety biomarkers of vaping. He has held executive positions at many leading clinical research organizations. He worked 5 years for Altasciences as Executive Vice President of Phase I clinical development and then served as Chief Research and Development Officer. He generated the internal expertise to make Altasciences the leading early phase clinical research facility in the cannabis space and conducted over 40 studies on different cannabinoid products, including Tetra's first studies with QIXLEEF.

Dr. Bill Cheliak, Chair of the Board commented, "We are pleased to welcome Dale and Brent to the Tetra Board and Graham to our executive team. Guy and I feel confident that we have selected two highly qualified board members who will bring additional knowledge, talent, experiences, and perspective to the Board. Their leadership and commitment will be invaluable as we advance many of our clinical assets to commercialization. Both Dale and Brent form a key part of that plan as they bring exceptional experience in getting clinical assets into commercial settings. Along with this vision, we are bringing Graham to the team to increase our internal expertise and remain a global leader. Guy and I are confident their collective expertise will benefit both patients and our shareholders."

Dr. Guy Chamberland said, "Tetra is at a critical point of inflection in our growth. Tetra's Board of Directors went through a rigorous process to identify potential members that could provide the guidance and oversight required to successfully deliver on the Company's vision and goals. Dale and Brent bring new expertise and experience adding to that of Carl Merton and Dr. Bill Cheliak. This addition to the Board of Directors will help guide Tetra to quickly advance the key programs that we have been developing. Bill, Carl and I are excited to work collaboratively with Dale and Brent to carry out organizational plans and ensure that Tetra delivers high quality, safe, and efficacious drugs for patients and the best value for our shareholders."

Dr. Chamberland added, "Graham Wood will take over as Chief Operating Officer from Steeve Neron, who has moved to the position of Chief Commercial Officer, a role that was left vacant with Mr. Chrétien's departure. Steeve will be preparing Tetra for its commercial venture in the prescription drug market. Graham will assume responsibility for the regulated drug development activities while Tetra's CSO, Dr. Melanie Kelly, will focus on the creation of intellectual property and driving the discovery and preclinical phases of product research. The new COO will be actively involved in our inhalation programs and his world class experience in this field will ensure Tetra remains the leader in inhaled cannabinoid drug delivery. He will support Tetra's clinical team and be backed by our highly experienced pharmaceutical compliance unit. The addition of Graham will provide me and the Board with the oversight required to manage our clinical program. This will allow me to dedicate more time, along with our new CFO, to informing investors and shareholders about Tetra and working on the strategic aspects with the Board to bring Tetra to its next stage."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP.TO)(OTCQB:TBPMF), is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada approved clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including the success of this product or any other product, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Investor Contact:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc

Dr. Guy Chamberland, M.Sc., Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: + 1 (833) 977-7575

investors@tetrabiopharma.com

Alpha Bronze, LLC

Mr. Pascal Nigen

Phone: + 1 (646) 255-0433

tetra@alphabronze.net

Media Contact:

energi PR

Ms. Carol Levine APR, FCPRS

Phone: + 1 (416) 425-9143 ext. 226

Mobile: + 1 (514) 703-0256

carol.levine@energipr.com

SOURCE: Tetra Bio-Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606441/Tetra-Bio-Pharma-Adds-Two-Board-Members-and-Appoints-New-COO